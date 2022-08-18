Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Cap Achieves $105,614.64

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $105,614.64 and approximately $15,638.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

