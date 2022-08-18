Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,337 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

