Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

