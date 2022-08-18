Trek Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trek Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

