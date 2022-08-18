Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

