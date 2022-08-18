Trek Financial LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

ENB opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

