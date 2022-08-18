Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,963 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.