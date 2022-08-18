Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.05. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $92.83 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.