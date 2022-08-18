Trek Financial LLC Invests $524,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JIG stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $83.24.

