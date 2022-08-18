Trek Financial LLC Has $618,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $198.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,575. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

