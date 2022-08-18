Trek Financial LLC Has $428,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 196,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFEB opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

