Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 5.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 277,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,287,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

