TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock traded down $9.51 on Thursday, reaching $659.32. 4,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,581. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
