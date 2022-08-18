TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransAct Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of TransAct Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

