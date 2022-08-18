Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 525% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,526 call options.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 140,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.