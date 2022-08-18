Traders Purchase Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 525% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,526 call options.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 140,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.