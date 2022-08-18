Traders Buy High Volume of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Call Options (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 78,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,897 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $140,223 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 45.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up 0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,064. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.53 and a fifty-two week high of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.90.

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 29th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.