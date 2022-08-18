Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lowered by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 3.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $204.89 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.13.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

