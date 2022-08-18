Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.09

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.09 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.53). Totally shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.51), with a volume of 445,404 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Totally in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Totally Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of £78.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.70.

Totally Dividend Announcement

About Totally

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

