Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.36. Torrid shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 3,830 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Trading Down 12.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $813,638,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.