Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.36. Torrid shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 3,830 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CURV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Torrid Trading Down 12.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $813,638,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.