Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$101.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 54,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

