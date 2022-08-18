TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

