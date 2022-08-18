Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Toast Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,959,919 shares of company stock worth $102,393,735. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

