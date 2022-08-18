TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

TJX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $90,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.