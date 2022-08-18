TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %
TJX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,433. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,770,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $90,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
