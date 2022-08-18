TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

