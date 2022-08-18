Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Tiptree Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $349,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

