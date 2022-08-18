Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

