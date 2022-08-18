Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RXRX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

