Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.28

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as high as $27.00. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 6,567 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $219.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

