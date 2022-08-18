Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 2.3 %

Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million and a P/E ratio of 174.00. Thorne HealthTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 74.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 228.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 162.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Articles

