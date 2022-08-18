Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0680 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $360.67 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00109845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00247144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032587 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008732 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

