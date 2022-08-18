TheStreet Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to C

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $785.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

