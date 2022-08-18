TheStreet Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to C+

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.52.
Trinseo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $61.63.
Institutional Trading of Trinseo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
