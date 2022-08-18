The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 81,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,883,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

