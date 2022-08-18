The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.