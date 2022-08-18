The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 814,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,685,000 after buying an additional 51,691 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,303,000 after buying an additional 68,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.