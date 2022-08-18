The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.15. The LGL Group shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 12,009 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Further Reading

