The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 2.0 %

HCKT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,317. The stock has a market cap of $718.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

