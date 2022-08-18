The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $224.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

