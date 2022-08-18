The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 4.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.97. 35,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,596,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $991.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after buying an additional 274,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

