The Children’s Place, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place Stock Down 11.0 %

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

PLCE stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

