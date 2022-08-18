The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $101,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 75,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

