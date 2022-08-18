The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

