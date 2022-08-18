Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $206,000 Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $11,151,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $6,195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $6,086,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

