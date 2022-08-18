Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,925 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

