Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 816.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 310,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after buying an additional 276,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,269,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,121 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

