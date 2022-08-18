Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson Sells 3,400 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

