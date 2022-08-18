Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 8,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ TCBIO remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.46.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.