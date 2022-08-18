Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $431,969.60 and approximately $18,910.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00110069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00247716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

