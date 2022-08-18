TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,180 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Textron worth $142,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Textron by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.