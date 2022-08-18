TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 345,098 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,098 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $126,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

