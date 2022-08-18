TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 292,592 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,592 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Marvell Technology worth $208,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

